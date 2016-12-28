Reward doubled to $40,000 in child's shooting death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Little Rock girl is being doubled to $40,000.

The city of Little Rock announced Wednesday that it's adding $20,000 to an already existing $20,000 reward for information about the Nov. 22 shooting death of Ramiya Reed.

Police have said the girl was riding in a vehicle with her mother and others when someone fired shots into the vehicle.

No arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

The girl's death was the first of two fatal shootings of toddlers within a month in Little Rock.

Police say 3-year-old Acen King was shot and killed Dec. 17 while riding in the back of a car drive by his grandmother.