Rex Nelson to speak at Chamber Banquet

Rex Nelson, a native of Arkadelphia is scheduled to be the 2017 Centennial Celebration Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber Awards Banquet guest speaker. He is a summa cum laude 1982 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree.

The banquet will be held on Jan. 26, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Malvern Community Center located at 1800 West Moline in Malvern. Tickets are $35 each or $30 each when purchasing 10 or more and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce at 213 West Third Street in Malvern.

Nelson’s weekly column writings can be seen regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. His blogs about barbecue, football, politics, horse racing, frog gigging, boxing, bird hunting, fishing, playing the blues and more can be seen on his blog page http://www.rexnelsonsouthernfried.com/.

For many years Nelson traveled throughout Arkansas where he learned to love the state’s backroads and small towns. Nelson has worked as a sports writer, political writer, senior staff member in the governor’s office, presidential appointee to the Delta Regional Authority and currently is employed as the corporate communications director for Simmons Bank.

Nelson’s collection of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columns bring to life the communities, personalities, festivals and attractions that make Arkansas unique. These collections are available in his book titled “Southern Fried: Going Whole Hog in a State of Wonder.”

Nelson has been reporter editor for the Arkansas-Gazette and the Daily Siftings Herald in Arkadelphia. He was the political editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette during the 1992 Bill Clinton presidential campaign and continued during Clinton’s first term and worked as a Washington, D.C. bureau chief and was formerly an editor at Arkansas Business. Nelson served as the director of policy and communications and campaign manager for Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Nelson is known as “The Voice of the Ouachita Football Network.” He is the radio play-by-play announcer for the Ouachita Tigers.

In 2016 Nelson was named 2016 Rural Advocate of the Year by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission.

President Bush appointed Nelson to alternate federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority. Nelson promoted economic development and poverty elimination throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois.