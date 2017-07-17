River incidents reported on Sunday

The Malvern Fire Department picked up a stranded family on Sunday afternoon. According to Assistant Chief Steve Lucas, the family got stranded after they lost their tubes on the Ouachita River, near Remmel Dam.

Rescuers launched a boat and picked up the family on a bank across from Dunn’s property.

While in transit, they were flagged down by a woman and two small boys who needed assistance, having lost her tube and keys in a fallen tree.