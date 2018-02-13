Robotics at Malvern School District

Malvern School District wants a Robotics team, and John Jackson, Jordan Brown and Andrew Phillips plan to make it happen.

At Malvern Middle School, Jordan Brown expressed excitement for the possible Robotics program. Brown is a math teacher at the Middle School alongside Andrew Phillips. John Jackson is the facilitator for grades 7 through 12 as well as a math teacher at the High School.

When asked about the robotics program, Brown said students would be building their own robots and programming their own robots, skills she believes are important for the future. The program would be for grades 7 to 12, and it would allow students to have a math based extracurricular.

The Robotics program would also go to many events where students could win prizes and even attend a national competition if they got through the regional and state competitions.

Brown also expressed excitement for an all girls team in addition to other teams of four. Brown also plans to apply for the Go Girl grant, which requires a team of all girls. With this grant and the all girls team, Brown hopes to get more young women into programming, math and science.

Brown, Phillips and Jackson plan to have the teams ready by the end of the year, but they need donations to get started. For the second grant they plan to apply for, they need to gather donations so that the grant can match said donations.

For this purpose, they’ve set up a GoFundMe for the Robotics program that is available at gofundme.com/malvernleopardrobotics. They need to reach at least $6,000 to get started for the starter kits they need, a playing field and fees for competitions.

In addition to donations, the Robotics program is also looking for sponsors who can donate and advertise their business on the t-shirts for competition. In addition, sponsors will also be awarded a framed honorable mention at the end of the season to display at their business.

If you can’t donate to the GoFundMe, then you can stop at Malvern Middle School and speak to Jordan Brown or make out check or cash to Malvern Middle School. Be sure to note that your money is for the Robotics Program.