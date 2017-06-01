Rock Blasting Operations to Close U.S. Highway 70

GARLAND COUNTY (06-01) – Rock blasting along U.S. Highway 70 in Garland County will require closing all lanes for 15-minute intervals, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

Weather permitting; workers will close all lanes for 15 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. daily, from Friday, June 2 through Friday, June 9, excluding the weekend. Lanes will be closed ¾ miles west of Summit Ridge Road to ¼ mile west of the road.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes during construction, including U.S. Highway 270. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone at reduced speeds, and speeding fines double within the work zone.

This project (Job CA0610) is part of AHTD’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 17.5 miles of U.S. Highway 70 from I-30 in Benton (Exit 111) west to the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 Business in Hot Springs (Exit 6). The highway is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2018. More information on this $78.5 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com.