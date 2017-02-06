ROCKET #1 launches this May

Image courtesy of Marvel Entertainment

The fuzzy little bandit from Guardians of the Galaxy is launching his own title; Rocket #1 comes out in May. And he's going to need that guy's leg.

According to a press release from Marvel Entertainment, the creative minds behind this series are Al Ewing, from The Ultimates and U.S.AVengers, and Adam Gorham, co creator of The Violent from Image Comics.

“This is the book you never realized you desperately needed from a talking raccoon,” said Editor Jordan D. White. “It’s The Maltese Falcon if the falcon was the detective. It’s The Hunter, except the hunter is a rodent. And in space.”

Rocket will discover unlikely allies and alien danger in this space-time story, available in print and digital media in March.

