Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas pulled from TLC

For the last several weeks, WWE has hyped the reunification of The Shield to take on several superstars at Sunday’s event, TLC (Tables, ladders and chairs). The WWE also seemed to have a lot of faith in a storyline in which Bray Wyatt was to wrestle Sister Abigail against Finn Balor as The Demon. Neither of these matches will happen because Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Bo Dallas have all been sidelined with a bacterial infection.

The absence of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt at the previous two episodes of Raw (Wyatt appeared on Oct. 9, but in a pre-recorded interview) coupled with leaks from the company fueled speculation that the WWE roster was dealing with an outbreak of meningitis. While the WWE did not specify which infection sidelined these three wrestlers, a press release did confirm some superstars had to be pulled from the pay per view due to an infection.

Kurt Angle will replace Roman Reigns, tagging with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to take on The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane. In place of Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor will take on AJ Styles, from SmackDown.

Many fans were disappointed that they would not see The Shield in action again, but many seem more excited about the Styles vs Balor match than they were about the original match with Wyatt. In particular, this turn of events comes as a welcome relief to the many fans who feared the Sister Abigail angle would destroy Wyatt’s already shaky credibility.