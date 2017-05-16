Rutledge Seeks Nominations for Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

One officer from all 75 counties, five regional and a statewide honoree will be announced at Law Enforcement Summit

LITTLE ROCK – On National Peace Officers Memorial Day and as part of National Police Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has opened nominations for Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards to be presented at the 15th annual Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit this fall.

In addition to the statewide and regional Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards, Rutledge, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer, will recognize one law enforcement officer from each county as an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. These awards recognize college or university, municipal, county or State law enforcement officers who go the extra mile. Nominations will be accepted from police chiefs, county sheriffs, county judges, mayors, prosecutors and other law enforcement leaders from across Arkansas.

“On this Peace Officers Memorial Day, I am honored to call for nominations for our outstanding officers and to recognize them for their dedication to our communities,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Sitting at the funeral of Lt. Kevin Mainhart of Yell County, I thought of the dangers our police officers face each day to protect and serve family, friends and strangers alike. May God bless all of our officers in Arkansas and across the country.”

Registration is open for the annual Law Enforcement Summit, which will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. A full schedule and list of speakers for the event will be announced at a later date. To nominate a law enforcement officer, visit ArkansasAG.gov.

About Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Leslie Carol Rutledge is the 56th Attorney General of Arkansas. She is the first woman and first Republican in Arkansas history to be elected to the office. Since taking office, she has begun a Mobile Office program, a Military and Veterans Initiative, a Metal Theft Prevention program and a Cooperative Disability Investigations program. She has led efforts to teach internet safety, combat domestic violence and make the office the top law firm for Arkansans. Rutledge also serves as Vice Chairwoman of the Republican Attorneys General Association and re-established and co-chairs the National Association of Attorneys General Committee on Agriculture.

A native of Batesville, she is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. Rutledge clerked for the Arkansas Court of Appeals, was Deputy Counsel for Gov. Mike Huckabee, served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Lonoke County and subsequently was an Attorney at the Department of Human Services before serving as Counsel at the Republican National Committee. Rutledge and her husband, Boyce, have a home in Pulaski County and a farm in Crittenden County.