Rutledge Selects New Leadership for Public Protection

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today named Chuck Harder of Benton as deputy attorney general for the Public Protection Department and Sarah Page Tacker of Conway as senior assistant attorney general of the Consumer Utility Rate Advocacy Division and Environmental Division, as well as Shawn Johnson of Little Rock as senior assistant attorney general of the Consumer Protection Division.

“Protecting Arkansans is my top priority,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “With Chuck, Sarah and Shawn leading this critical department, I know that this office will continue to fight scam artists and bad businesses, advocate for lower utility rates, represent agencies charged with protecting the State’s clean air and water and appropriately administer and enforce the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The people of Arkansas will be well-served with these qualified, experienced attorneys fighting for them every day, and I am proud to have them as part of my administration.”

Harder, with 28 years of experience in the energy industry, becomes deputy attorney general of Public Protection after having served as assistant attorney general in the Consumer Utility Rate Advocacy Division. He was the vice president of regulatory and government affairs for SourceGas LLC where he was responsible for regulatory and legislative strategy, policies, processes, tariffs, compliance and relationships at the federal, State and local levels. Before joining SourceGas, Harder held legal and regulatory leadership positions at CenterPoint Energy Inc. where he led many successful regulatory and legislative initiatives in six states and at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Harder currently serves on the advisory boards of the New Mexico State University Center for Public Utilities and the Financial Research Institute. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business from Hendrix College in Conway and a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. Harder is both an attorney and a certified public accountant.

Tacker has been named senior assistant attorney general of the Consumer Utility Rate Advocacy Division, as well as the Environmental Division after having previously served as an assistant attorney general and a senior assistant attorney general of the Consumer Protection Division. Tacker is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Johnson, a native of Fort Smith, is the senior assistant attorney general of the Consumer Protection Division. He was previously an assistant attorney general within the same division. He joined the office in 2008 after working as an associate at Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard PLLC and clerking for U.S. District Judge Robert T. Dawson. Johnson is a graduate of Hendrix College and the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Public Protection consists of four divisions: Consumer Protection, which fights deceptive trade practices, mediates disputes between consumers and businesses, and oversees charities registration; Consumer Utilities Rate Advocacy, which is the voice of consumers as it relates to public utilities; Environmental, which represents the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the Pollution, Control & Ecology Commission and challenges rules that adversely affect the State; and Tobacco, which administers the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

