Scam alert: Con artists posing as Mega Millions Lottory Office

LITTLE ROCK— Warning: Mega Millions alerts of a scam making the rounds using the Mega Millions name. Scammers claiming to be from “Corporate Mega Millions Lottery Office” have told recipients that their numbers have come up in an “Annual Mega Millions Mobile Lottery.”

It’s merely an attempt to secure the personal information of unsuspecting people, and, of course, not part of the Mega Millions game. Lottery officials warn recipients of such messages to not respond. The bottom line? If you didn’t buy a Mega Millions ticket, you didn’t win Mega Millions. And lotteries won’t ask for your personal information by text, phone, or email – and certainly won’t ask actual winners to send money.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam, contact police. To file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission or to get more information, call 1-877-FTC-HELP. The Federal Trade Commission has more information on similar scams here: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0086-international-lottery-scams

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

The Lottery has provided nearly $700 million for more than 235,000 scholarships in the state since it began. More than 92 cents of every dollar of Lottery revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas. Since Lottery sales started in 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided nearly $2.3 billion in prizes to players, and more than $195 million in commissions to Lottery retailers.