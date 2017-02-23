Scores from first day of Regional Tournament

Staff Writer
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Malvern, AR

The first day of the regional tournament is in the books and one of the teams from this area is moving on with a win.

The Ouachita Lady Warriors defeated Woodlawn in the 1A Region 5 Tournament at Emerson by the score of 39-26. The win puts Ouachita in the semifinal round, which will be played at 4 p.m. on Friday and automatically qualifies the Lady Warriors for the Class 1A State Tournament next week.

The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers fell to Spring Hill 47-43 in the first round of the 2A South Regional Tournament at Magnet Cove, bringing the Lady Panthers' season to an end.

The Bismarck Lady Lions lost to 52-30 to Bald Knob in the first round of the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud. The loss ends Bismarck's season.

The Bismarck Lions were defeated by Tuckerman by the score of 46-14. Bismarck's season comes to an end with the loss.

Tonight, the Malvern Lady Leopards will take on Dumas in the 4A-South Regional Tournament at Nashville at 7 p.m., the Glen Rose Beavers will play KIPP Delta at 5:30 p.m. in the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud and the Glen Rose Lady Beavers will face Marianna Lee in the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud at 7 p.m.

Tags:

Category: