Scores from first day of Regional Tournament

The first day of the regional tournament is in the books and one of the teams from this area is moving on with a win.

The Ouachita Lady Warriors defeated Woodlawn in the 1A Region 5 Tournament at Emerson by the score of 39-26. The win puts Ouachita in the semifinal round, which will be played at 4 p.m. on Friday and automatically qualifies the Lady Warriors for the Class 1A State Tournament next week.

The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers fell to Spring Hill 47-43 in the first round of the 2A South Regional Tournament at Magnet Cove, bringing the Lady Panthers' season to an end.

The Bismarck Lady Lions lost to 52-30 to Bald Knob in the first round of the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud. The loss ends Bismarck's season.

The Bismarck Lions were defeated by Tuckerman by the score of 46-14. Bismarck's season comes to an end with the loss.

Tonight, the Malvern Lady Leopards will take on Dumas in the 4A-South Regional Tournament at Nashville at 7 p.m., the Glen Rose Beavers will play KIPP Delta at 5:30 p.m. in the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud and the Glen Rose Lady Beavers will face Marianna Lee in the 3A Region 2 Tournament at Rose Bud at 7 p.m.