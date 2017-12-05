Search continues for alleged escapee Aaron Singleton

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash is asking for anyone with information on 27-year-old Aaron Singleton to call 911 immediately. Singleton is accused of escaping from the Hot Spring County Jail at 11 a.m. Sunday morning (Dec. 3) after assaulting a jailer. The jailer was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries before being released to his home.

Singleton had been arrested Saturday by the Malvern Police Department and was likely to face charges of battery and false imprisonment. Cash said Singleton’s alleged victim is still in the hospital and it is unknown if he will pull through.

Cash said Singleton grew up around Hot Spring County and they have no reason to think Singleton left the area, though they can’t rule the possibility out because of the amount of time that’s passed. Cash said they also don’t know if Singleton is armed or not. Cash advises citizens to be cautious and lock up. He said citizens should not attempt to apprehend Singleton themselves, but should call 911 if they see him.