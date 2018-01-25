Sexy Legs contest and Chili Supper on Feb. 3

The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club would like to invite citizens of Hot Spring County and surrounding areas to enjoy chili and a show while supporting children in Hot Spring County.

The Chili Supper and Sexy Legs Contests raise money to fund children’s charities and Kiwanis activities benefiting children in the county. The talk of a “Sexy Legs contest” may raise a few eyebrows, but is actually done in humor and is a very family-friendly event. In the weeks leading up to the event, contestants collect donations in jars. Each dollar donated counts as one vote. For the final contest on Feb. 3, the top 10 gather at the Chili Supper and collect donations from the crowd for one final vote.

The previous year’s Chili Supper and Sexy Legs contest raised over $2,400.

The events will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets for those ages 13 and older are $8, ages 6-12 are $4 and kids 5 and younger eat free. Members of the Malvern Area Kiwanis Club can help with tickets or visitors may pay at the door.

For more information, please contact Susan Lafond at (501) 337-6422.