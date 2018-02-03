Sexy Legs contest today

The Malvern Area Kiwanis annual Sexy Legs Contest is today (Saturday, Feb. 3) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County. The event is done in humor and is family friendly.

The Sexy Legs Contest is held in conjunction with the Chili Supper. Admission for ages 13 and up is $8, ages 6-12 are $4 and ages 5 and younger are free.

Those who are interested in either event may ask any member of the Malvern Area Kiwanis Club for a ticket or call Susan Lafond at (501) 337-6422.