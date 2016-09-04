Sheriff's Department notice
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Malvern, AR
The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office announced that it has received calls about a white truck approaching bus stops and talking to children. The Sheriff's Office announced that it is increasing patrols in areas frequented by children during school hours and working with school resource officers to identify other issues.
Those who hear of any other issues or who have any relevant information are asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at (501) 332-7418
