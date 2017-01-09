SJWs are not part of the solution

Social Justice Warriors have completely destroyed the credibility of the left. The SJW whine fests and pity parties have made the left look like nothing but a bunch of emo, over-privileged college kids who do nothing but try and get TV shows cancelled and then hug our knees and cry because someone made a joke.

SJWs are a lesser-recognized symptom of anti-intellectualism, the same disease that created the Alt-Reich. And in an indirect way, SJWs are almost as damaging. They spent so many years crying wolf about bigotry and discrimination that no one paid any attention when the wolf announced his candidacy for President of the United States.

The good news is that a huge amount of reformed SJWs are getting it. I saw something I thought I’d never see: an SWJ blog doing an about face.

Not just any SJW blog, this was the SJW blog; it was the blog that led the attack on Joss Whedon that chased him off of Twitter and their political correctness was even more ridiculous than Salon.

This was one of those blogs that thought it was racist for white people to have dreadlocks.

Not only are no longer posting these ridiculous “cultural appropriation” and “micro aggression” articles, they’ve recently even published an article condemning the same entitlement and whining that they were the masters of.

If this blog can stop the stupidity, there is hope for humanity.

But even so, there are some high-prestige news outlets trying to bring the stupidity back.

Milo Yiannopoulos is worth his own column. To stay on subject, I’ll just say he was the target of an SJW censorship jihad (not to mention lies and propaganda) and that made him famous. Now he’s got a book deal coming out and the SJWs, including some prestigious national news agencies, are doing exactly the same thing that made him famous in the first place.

This backlash fueled by The Guardian, Salon and Huffington Post is going to make him a very, very, very rich man from those book sales.

And this backlash against Yiannopoulos has reminded me that there were a lot of Trump voters who only voted Trump because they were completely fed up with the SJW culture that infected the left. Yiannopoulos’ fans know the accusations against him aren’t true. And because they view SJWs and liberals as the same animal, the lesson they take from this is that liberals will lie, label and try to ruin someone’s life just to silence political opposition.

Although I hate it that Trump won, the silver lining is that we now have an opportunity to take back the cause of sanity and make the left about civil rights again instead of micro aggressions and words that hurt.

Trump’s election basically slapped some sense into a lot of SJWs who thought that micro aggressions were something worth getting mad about, but we have to follow up. Because we are basically battling Salon and The Huffington Post for their souls. If we don’t make the best of this bad situation and teach these kids how to look past their own noses and care about real issues, these organizations are going to poison them with entitlement once again and we’ll end up right back where we were before: swamped in the same culture of entitlement and self pity that made it possible for Donald Trump to win the election.

**Opinions featured in this column do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Malvern Daily Record