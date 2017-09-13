SmackDown Review: a fat disappointment

The appearance of Vince McMahon and his fight with Kevin Owens ended Tuesday Night SmackDown on a high note, though the rest of the show did little to build interest in the show. SmackDown gave us a solid enough card, but not on the level of Raw. If WWE Creative doesn't step it up with this show, fans are going to lose interest.

AJ Styles vs Tye Dillinger

Baron Corbin distracted AJ Styles during his defense of the United States Championship against Tye Dillinger. Styles ate Dillinger’s finisher, the Tye Breaker, but kicked out of it and put him in the Calf Crusher for the win. They tried to shake hands, but Corbin returned and took both of them out.

Although Corbin lost his chance to be World Champion after angering WWE officials, it seems they’re not angry enough to bury the guy. Corbin makes for a solid heel (bad guy).

Jinder Mahal

The World Champion seems more comfortable and natural with these humor promos than he did early on, when he played the big angry guy. He actually played the big angry guy very well, but it’s pretty clear which of these two portrayals are more true to his real personality.

He had the fans laughing with his vocal captions of still photos taken of Shinsuke Nakamura at awkward moments, then turned it around and said the crowd would treat Nakamura the same way they treated Mahal if he won.

The only issue with this promo is Mahal’s accusations of racism don’t really hold water. The majority of fans are clearly past that. And anyone would have laughed at Mahal’s Godzilla joke.

New Day vs The Usos

The New Day and the Usos faced each other again. The again part is the problem with this match. How many times are we going to see these two teams fight? You’d think SmackDown has a shortage of wrestlers.

The match was great, which makes a big difference. The crowd chanted “This is awesome,” the highest praise fans can give for a performance.

The New Day took bag the Tag Team Titles from the Usos, though, so does this mean these two teams will have yet another match? They were awesome last night, but there really doesn’t need to be another match between these two teams. This feud has definitely run its course.

Natalya vs Naomi

Natalya successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against former champion Naomi. The match was secondary to what was happening outside the ring: first, Money in the Bank holder Carmella and James Ellsworth attempting to interfere with the match, teasing a cash in of MitB. But more importantly, Ronda Rousey was in the audience. Wrestling news outlets have been reporting for months that Rousey is going to join the WWE.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs The Hype Brothers

The other half of American Alpha, Chad Gable (left alone after Jason Jordan went to Raw) now teams with Shelton Benjamin and took their first victory as a tag team.

Zack Ryder may be making a heel turn, showing frustration at the many losses. Understandable. This poor man held the Intercontinental Championship for one day and the WWE hasn’t done much with him since then.

Kevin Owens

Both the opening and the close of SmackDown focused on Kevin Owens. The opening mostly just teased the later appearance of Vince McMahon.

At the end of the show, McMahon confronted Owens and told him he would battle Shane McMahon in Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8. Owens promised to destroy Shane McMahon and wanted Vince McMahon’s word he wouldn’t fire Owens when Owens did so.

Then Owens beat up Vince McMahon, starting with a head-butt that made McMahon bleed from his forehead. This appears to have been an accident. McMahon had no time to blade himself and that is usually done on the eyebrow.

Attacking a man in his 60s kept Owens solidly in the heel category. If not for that, the fans would probably be rooting for Owens at HitC, mostly because of the outdated fat comments both Vince McMahon and Daniel Bryan made about him.