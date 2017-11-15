So Long: Jeff Long out as athletic director
Joshua Waddles
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Multiple sources report that Jeff Long is no longer the athletic director at the University of Arkansas.
Fans and university administration have expressed frustration over the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 4-6 record so far this season. Long’s $750,000 a year contract was set to continue through next summer.
During Long’s time as athletic director, Arkansas became conference champions 29 times and continued to 123 post-season playoffs.
