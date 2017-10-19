South Malvern Rural Fire Department Chili Supper Fundraiser this Saturday

The South Malvern Rural Fire Department is holding its 4th Annual Chili Supper fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The proceeds will go to the South Malvern Fire Department’s Christmas for Kids Program, which helps give Christmas gifts to children in the area. The supper will be at the South Malvenr Rural Fire Department at Hwy 67 South / Jester Lane. There is a minimum $7 donation per meal.

Sometimes parents go through medical issues, according to the Fire Department’s Christmas for Kids GoFundMe page. Or sometimes parents find themselves in-between jobs.

The Christmas for Kids program helps make Christmas a little brighter for the children in these situations and donations of any amount are appreciated.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/490f220.