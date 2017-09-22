Spa Con continues through the weekend

Events begin today at 4 p.m. for the second annual Spa Con in Hot Springs. This weekend event will continue until about 9:30 p.m. tonight and 8 p.m. Saturday, and will conclude with the closing ceremony on Sunday which begins at 4 p.m. The events will take place at the Hot Springs Convention Center at 134 Convention Boulevard.

For more information, please visit http://spa-con.org/

This year’s guests include:

Sheryl Lee

Lee played Laura Palmer and Maddy Ferguson in Twin Peaks. She also appeared in the prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

Sherilyn Fenn

Fenn has played several roles in both TV and film since 1984, including a role in the film Just One of the Guys. In 1990, she landed the role of Audrey in Twin Peaks.

Shannon Purser:

Purser played the role of Barb in Stranger Things and, according to Spa-con.com/guests, plans to give more information about Season 2.

Scott Velvet

Velvet will represent Game of Pawns, which debuted on the Discovery Channel in 2013.

501st Legion

The 501st Legion is a group of globally-recognized cosplayers who play characters from The Empire in The Star Wars Universe. Since 1997, The 501st Legion has raised millions for charity through fan-based charity events.

ArkLUG

The Arkansas LEGO Users Group (ArkLUG) returned this year to display a lego city complete with a train and fantasy creations made entirely of LEGOs.

Bill Tsutsui

Bill Tsutsui is the president and professor of history at Hendrix College. On Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m., Tsutsui will host a panel called “Godzilla: Beyond the Man in the Rubber Suit” in room 205.

Drew Morton

Morton is an assistant professor of Mass Communication at Texas A&M and is the co-founder of (in)Transition, a peer-reviewed academic journal of film and moving image studies. Morton will host a panel on “Hollywood Film & American Comics) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Harry Potter Animals

The Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth is bringing lizards, bats, owls and snakes to be featured on the expo stage on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Robert Schwalb

Schwalb is a writer, game designer and developer best known for “Shadow of the Demon Lord.” He has also contributed to Dungeons and Dragons, A Song of Ice and Fire Roleplaying and Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay. He will host a panel on role playing games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 in room 103.

Stephen MacFarland

Since 2000, MacFarland has worked on Polyhedron Magazine and Living Greyhawk Journal, and he’s worked as the Role Playing Games of America editorial assistant at Wizards of the Coast.

MacFarland will join Schwalb on the role playing games panel, Saturday at 7 in room 103.

Steven Schowalter

Schowalter is an atomic physicist

An atomic physicist currently working at a NASA jet propulsion lab in California, Schowalter’s work includes trapping single atoms and designing laser systems. On Saturday, He will take part in the teleportation panel with author Tal M. Klein and ASMSA professors Dr. Brian Monson & Dr Jack Waddell in room 202.

Tal M Klein

Encouraged by his daughter, who wrote a successful children’s book when she was only five years old, Klein wrote his first book, The Punch Escrow, which won the Inkshares Geek & Sundry Hard Science Fiction Publishing Contest. Klein will appear in the teleportation panel on Saturday, 2 p.m. in room 202 and he will hold a book signing at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the expo hall.

The Society for Creative Anachronism

A historical group, the SCA creates medieval armor and host tournaments displaying archery, fencing, sword fighting in addition to medieval science, music and dance. The SCA is a group that knows its history and places an emphasis on authenticity in their shows.

The SCA will appear on the expo stage from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

David Lasky

Since 1992, Lasky and his co workers have self-published their own comic books such as Urban Hipster and Boom Boom. He won the Xeric Award in 1993.

Gustav Carlson

Born and raised a goat farmer, Carlson now creates indy comics such as Tourist Unknown and plans events in the Ozarks.

John Lucas

Lucas works have appeared in DC< Marvel, Darkhorse, AdHouse, Top Cow, Image, Devil’s Due, IDW and BOOM!

Joshua W. Cotter

A cartoonist from Missouri, Cotter publishes graphic novels such as “nod away”.

Kelly Williams

Williams made a name for himself writing horror comics for Dark Horse. He’s illustrated covers, contributed to anthologies and contributed to IDW, Image and Alterna Comics.

Kody Sandwich

Sandwich has illustrated children’s albums for Bobby Bones right here in Arkansas (his home state), designed merchandise for Adult Swim’s MC Chris, and created “She Hunts Monsters Y’all” with co-creator Coffee Stains.

Pat Moriarty

Since the 1990s, Moriarty has published comics such as Big Mouth, Real Stuff and Zero Zero.

Sprinkle.Spit

Spit is a professional tattooist and illustrator from Mississippi, specializing in vivid colors and anime influences.

teriyakiWeasel

Weasel is a freelance illustrator from Mississippi, who’s creations are inspired by anime, cartoons and video games.

Timothy Lim

Lim has illustrated comic covers for Back to the Future, Street FIghter X, GI Joe, Optimus Prime, TMNT Universe (all with IDW) and has created merchandising art for several companies such as Marvel, Lucasfilm, Valve and Hasbro.

Cosplayers

Ginny Di

Di cosplays as Arya Stark and various characters from Disney movies, Harry Potter, Pokemon and several other titles.

Spock Vegas

Begas got his start in Vegas as an award-winning Elvis impersonator. He now cosplays as characters such as Dracula, Darth Vader, BumbleBee and Spock.

Chris Twellman

An international cosplayer, Twellman started cosplaying Abraham from The Walking Dead in Germany before he moved to the United States in December, 2016.

Knightmage

Knightmage earned prestige with his Hellboy cosplay, which he will showcase during Spa Con.

Nightingale Vixen

Vixen made her rounds on the convention circuit playing characters such as Fiona from Adventure Time, Wonder Woman and Spider Man.

Rhapsodia

This two-person team has won awards for playing characters fro video games and anime.

Robert Reed

Reed was born in Hot Springs and has won awards for his cosplays, such as Dr. Octopus from Spider Man.

Awesome cars

1966 Batmobile replica by Anti-Crime Roadster

Ghostbusters Ecto 1

U.S.S. Blackstone, NCC-74918