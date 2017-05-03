Special weather statement for Hot Spring County

A special weather statement has been issued for Hot Spring County. Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from Fourche valley to Meyers seven miles west of Okolona, heading east at 35 miles per hour. Dime size hail and 40 mile per hour winds possible for locations including Hot Spring County and Malvern, Rockport, Perla, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Arkadelphia, Glenwood, Gurdon, Mountain Pine, Amity, Caddo Valley, Sparkman, Okolona, Lonsdale, Whelen Springs, Beirne, Gum Springs, Jessieville, Meyers, Lake Ouachita State Park.

Torrential rainfall is occurring and may lead to flooding. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Lightening can strike 10 miles away from thunderstorms. Seek shelter.