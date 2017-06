Thursday, June 29

The Junior Acme Brick Cats will play at home vs Morrilton at 6 p.m.

The Senior Acme Brick Cats will host Morrilton at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 30

The Junior Malvern National Bank Leopards will host Hot Springs Village at 6 p.m.

The AA Malvern National Bank Leopards will play at home against Hot Springs Village at 8 p.m.