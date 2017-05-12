State Baseball/Softball Results

The state baseball and softball tournaments got underway on Thursday, May 11.

Three of the four local teams that were in action, advanced in their respective tournaments with wins.

The Glen Rose Lady Beavers defeated Clinton 16-2 in the Class 3A State Softball Tournament.

The Poyen Lady Indians beat Hazen 2-1 in the Class 2A State Softball Tournament.

The Ouachita Warriors won 8-3 over Kirby in the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament.

The Poyen Indians lost 9-5 to Palestine-Wheatley in the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament.

Games set for today include:

The Malvern Leopards against Pea Ridge at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament.

The Glen Rose Lady Beavers will play Charleston at noon in the Class 3A State Softball Tournament.

The Poyen Lady Indians will take on Quitman at 12:30 p.m. in the Class 2A State Softball Tournament.

The Ouachita Warriors will face off against Mount Vernon-Enola at noon in the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament.