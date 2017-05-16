State Capitol Will Be Closed This Weekend

(LITTLE ROCK) – Effective at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 19th and continuing through 6:00 AM on Monday, May 22nd, the Arkansas State Capitol Building will be closed to all visitors and staff, due to a major sewer renovation project that is ongoing at the State Capitol.

This closure has been planned in advance to enable successful completion of this project and should not disrupt normal business operations at the Capitol. Over the weekend, the only individuals allowed into the building will be the Capitol Police, to provide building security; Secretary of State staff involved in managing the contractors performing the work; and the contract crew themselves. During this period, there will be no water, sewer or air conditioning services available.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate understanding and cooperation as we move toward the completion of this major project. We fully anticipate reopening the building for full operations on Monday as scheduled.