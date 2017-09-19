State Police called to investigate Rockport homicide

The Arkansas State Police was contacted at 8 a.m. today (Tuesday, September 19th) by officers of the Rockport Police Department requesting the state police Criminal Investigation Division investigate an overnight homicide.

Jaraad Hasan, 29, of West Butterfield Cutoff Road, Rockport, was pronounced dead last night following a call to Rockport Police Officers reporting a domestic disturbance inside Hasan’s residence.

A 28 year-old woman living at the residence was taken into custody by Rockport officers.

State Police Special Agents have begun to review statements and evidence taken by Rockport officers and will await reports from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory that are expected to confirm a manner and cause of death.

Agents will prepare an investigative file to be presented to the Hot Spring County Prosecuting Attorney to determine whether any criminal charges might be filed in connection with the homicide.