Stay home Saturday: A call for calm

Parents, don’t let your kids or young people out of the house Saturday if you think they might be going to that rally. After what happened in Charlottesville last week, there is an extreme danger of either copy cats or retaliation. Aside from the danger of a terrorist attack, non-lethal brawls could very well break out, especially with the likelihood of hate groups like Neo Nazis and the KKK being in attendance.

I would like to call for calm on my own side. Last week, a Nazi terrorist killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. This terrorist act, and the attempts to blame the counter protesters for the terror attack committed against their own side, have enraged liberals. The assertion that liberals are violent is a lie, but I know liberals are angry. To anyone who has violence on their minds, definitely stay home. Take a moment to think about the consequences of your actions, not for yourself or even for your family, but for your cause.

Although Trump has failed to denounce Nazis, the GOP has heavily criticized him for it and most are turning their backs on him. Corporate CEOs, of all people, are refusing to be associated with him. The Confederate monuments are being removed, all as a result of the outrage from the Nazi terror attack and Trump’s reaction. The Nazi ideology is fading away. Violence won’t accomplish anything other than to give Trump an excuse to say, “I told you so.”

Heather Heyer paid too high a price for someone to devalue her sacrifice with an act of violence.

