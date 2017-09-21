A sequel to SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2 debuted on Nintendo Switch first because, according to the developers, Image & Form, Nintendo saved their company. Image & Form took massive amounts of loans to complete SteamWorld and developers were certain they would have to file for bankruptcy, but after the original’s run on Nintendo 3DS, Image & Form not only survived but was able to make a sequel.

According to representatives from Image & Form, financial issues prevented them from doing everything they’d wanted to do in SteamWorld Dig, but they now accomplish those goals with the sequel.

In the SteamWorld franchise, the player controls a character who digs underground to find treasures and reach objectives. In the first SteamWorld Dig, players mostly dug straight down. SteamWorld Dig 2 is more of a platformer, forcing the player to navigate labyrinths left and right in order to continue downward.

SteamWorld Dig 2 features a steam robot named Dorothy as the protagonist. Dorothy was the side kick in SteamWorld Dig, but now has left on a quest to find her missing friend.

SteamWorld Dig 2 is available now on switch and will be available on Steam, PS4, Playstation Vita and Microsoft on Sept. 22.