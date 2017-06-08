Stoops out at Oklahoma

At the age of 56, Oklahoma Sooners football coach Bob Stoops suddenly announced his retirement on Wednesday, June 7.

Before the bombshell was dropped that Stoops was no longer the head coach of the Sooners, Stoops had been the longest-tenured active coach in major college football since taking over the program in 1999.

Over the course of the next 18 seasons, Stoops earned the nickname “Big Game Bob” for his ability to get his football team to marquee postseason matchups.

During his time with the Sooners, he amassed a record of 190-48 (winning percentage of .798), setting the record for the most wins by a coach at one of the most storied programs in NCAA history — 33 ahead of No. 2 Barry Switzer.

Among the accomplishments on his resume were a 2000 National Championship, 10 Big 12 Conference Championships and guided his Sooners to 10 BCS Bowl games. His teams finished the season ranked in the Top 10 nine times in a span of 10 seasons en route to 17 consecutive bowl appearances.

Stoops will stay on as a special assistant to the athletic director while 33-year-old Lincoln Riley, who had been an assistant on the staff for two years, will take over as head coach.

While Oklahoma did not make it to the College Football Playoffs in his final year, the last game coached by “Big Game Bob” was a 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.