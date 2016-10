Stop in today at 219 Locust Street in Malvern for savings and fun.

Our staff is dressed as, a deer, Pluto, Dr. Who character, newspaper carrier and others. Don't be scared to save.

Wear your costume and enter the costume contest. Two categories Ages 0-5 yeas and 6 to 10 years old.

Start a new subscription for 3 months and be entered in a drawing.

ONE DAY ONLY