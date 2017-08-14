Stuntwoman dies from accident on set of Deadpool 2

An unnamed stuntwoman on the set of Deadpool 2 has died after an accident while filming. According to reports, the accident happened during the fifth take of a motorcycle stunt. The stuntwoman stood on the bike when the vehicle went out of control and hit the side of a building, according to reports.

This is the second death of a stunt person within a few months. In July, stuntman John Bernecker died from injuries suffered on the set of The Walking Dead after falling 22 feet to a concrete floor.

More recently, Tom Cruise was injured during a roof jumping stunt on the set of Mission Impossible 6.