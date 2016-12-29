Syrian armed opposition agrees to cease-fire

A spokesman for the main moderate Syrian opposition groups says they have agreed to abide by the nationwide cease-fire that will go into effect at midnight Thursday.

Osama Abu Zeid has told reporters in Turkey that the truce will be followed by peace talks in Kazakhstan that will focus on finding a solution for Syria's crisis.

He said 13 armed opposition factions have signed the five-point agreement.

Abu Zeid says the peace talks will be based on the Geneva 2012 declaration that called for a transitional governing body with full executive powers to run affairs in Syria during the transitional period.

He said "this means that there will be no presence for (President Bashar) Assad in the future."

He said the truce excluded the Islamic State group and the main Kurdish militia that Turkey considers a terrorist organization.