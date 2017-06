The Edward Jones Bulls came away as champions of the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County’s T-ball tournament on Friday, May 26. Members of the team include James Bell, Taryn Black, J’Lyen Carroll, Memphis Cummings, Keiden Douglas, Camyrn Dyer, Cayden Lee, Rachard Matlock, Miley Pascual, Nathan Pennington, Allison Smith and Blake Westbrook. They are coached by Gerald Black.