Teen Choice Awards results
Sci-Fi
Choice Action Movie - Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actress - Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)
Choice Action Movie Actor - Chris Pine (Wonder Woman)
Choice Sci-Fi Movie - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor - Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2)
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress - Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show - The Vampire Diaries
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor - Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress - Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries)
Fantasy
Choice Fantasy Movie - Beauty and the Beast
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor - Dwayne Johnson (Moana)
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress - Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)
Drama
Choice Drama Movie - Everything, Everything
Choice Drama Movie Actor - Kian Lawley (Before I Fall)
Choice Drama Movie Actress - Emma Watson (The Circle)
Choice Drama TV Show - Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor - Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)
Choice Drama TV Actress - Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars)
Comedy
Choice Comedy Movie - Finding Dory
Choice Comedy Movie Actor - Zac Efron (Baywatch)
Choice Comedy Movie Actress - Ellen DeGeneres (Finding Dory)
Choice Comedy TV Show - Fuller House
Choice Comedy TV Actor - Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Big Daddy)
Choice Comedy TV Actress - Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House)
Choice Comedian - The Dolan Twins
Action
Choice Action TV Show - The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor - Grant Gustin (The Flash)
Choice Action TV Actress - Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)
Miscellaneous
Choice Movie Villain - Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast)
Choice Breakout Movie Star - Auli’i Cravalho (Moana)
Choice Movie Ship - Emma Watson & Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast)
Choice Animated TV Show - Family Guy
Choice Reality TV Show - The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show - One Tree Hill
Choice Breakout TV Shows - Riverdale
Choice TV Personality - Ellen DeGeneres
Choice Breakout TV Star - Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)
Choice TV Ship - Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)
Choice TV Villain - Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars)
Choice Liplock - Dan Stevens & Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)
Choice Hissy Fit - Madelain Petsch (Riverdale)
Choice Scene Stealer - Camila Mendes (Riverdale)
Music
Choice Male Artist - Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist - Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group - Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist - Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist - Calvin Harris
Choice Latin Artist - CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - Beyonce
Choice Rock Artist - Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist - “Crying in the Club” by Camila Cabello
Choice Song: Male Artist - “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan
Choice Song: Group - “Down” by Fifth Harmony, featuring Gucci Mane
Choice Collaboration - “Just Hold On” by Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson
Choice Pop Song - “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
Choice Country Song - “Body Like a Black Road” by Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Song - “Know No Better” by Major Lazer, featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo.
Choice Latin Song- “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop - “I’m The One” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.
Choice Rock/Alternative Song - “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist - Chance the Rapper
Choice Next Big Thing - Grace VanderWaal
Summer Artists
Choice Summer Movie Actress - Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Choice Summer Movie Actor - Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Choice Summer Movie - Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer TV Show - Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actor - Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf)
Choice Summer TV Actress - Holland Roden (Teen Wolf)
Choice Summer Song - “Despacito” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Choice Summer Female Artist - Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist - Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group - Fifth Harmony
Choice Summer Tour - Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman Tour
Sports
Choice Male Athlete - Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete - Simone Biles
Internet
Choice Female Web Star - Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star - Logan Paul
Choice Comedy Web Star - Logan Paul
Choice Music Web Star - Jake Paul
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star - NikkieTutorials
Choice Gamer - Ryan Ohmwrecker
Choice Twitter - Ellen DeGeneres
Choice Instagrammer - Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter - Ariana Grande
Choice YouTuber - Jake Paul
Choice Muser - Baby Ariel
Choice Style Icon - Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie - Camila Cabello
Choice Male Hottie - Shawn Mendes
Choice Change Maker - Ariana Grande
Choice Video Game - Overwatch
Choice Dancer - Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model - Kendall Jenner
Category: