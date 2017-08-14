Teen Choice Awards results

Sci-Fi

Choice Action Movie - Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actress - Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Choice Action Movie Actor - Chris Pine (Wonder Woman)

Choice Sci-Fi Movie - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor - Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2)

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress - Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2)

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show - The Vampire Diaries

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor - Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf)

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress - Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries)

Fantasy

Choice Fantasy Movie - Beauty and the Beast

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor - Dwayne Johnson (Moana)

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress - Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)

Drama

Choice Drama Movie - Everything, Everything

Choice Drama Movie Actor - Kian Lawley (Before I Fall)

Choice Drama Movie Actress - Emma Watson (The Circle)

Choice Drama TV Show - Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor - Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Choice Drama TV Actress - Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars)

Comedy

Choice Comedy Movie - Finding Dory

Choice Comedy Movie Actor - Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Choice Comedy Movie Actress - Ellen DeGeneres (Finding Dory)

Choice Comedy TV Show - Fuller House

Choice Comedy TV Actor - Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Big Daddy)

Choice Comedy TV Actress - Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House)

Choice Comedian - The Dolan Twins

Action

Choice Action TV Show - The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor - Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Choice Action TV Actress - Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)

Miscellaneous

Choice Movie Villain - Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast)

Choice Breakout Movie Star - Auli’i Cravalho (Moana)

Choice Movie Ship - Emma Watson & Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast)

Choice Animated TV Show - Family Guy

Choice Reality TV Show - The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show - One Tree Hill

Choice Breakout TV Shows - Riverdale

Choice TV Personality - Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Breakout TV Star - Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Choice TV Ship - Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Choice TV Villain - Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars)

Choice Liplock - Dan Stevens & Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)

Choice Hissy Fit - Madelain Petsch (Riverdale)

Choice Scene Stealer - Camila Mendes (Riverdale)

Music

Choice Male Artist - Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist - Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group - Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist - Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist - Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist - CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - Beyonce

Choice Rock Artist - Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist - “Crying in the Club” by Camila Cabello

Choice Song: Male Artist - “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan

Choice Song: Group - “Down” by Fifth Harmony, featuring Gucci Mane

Choice Collaboration - “Just Hold On” by Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson

Choice Pop Song - “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

Choice Country Song - “Body Like a Black Road” by Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Song - “Know No Better” by Major Lazer, featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo.

Choice Latin Song- “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop - “I’m The One” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Choice Rock/Alternative Song - “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist - Chance the Rapper

Choice Next Big Thing - Grace VanderWaal

Summer Artists

Choice Summer Movie Actress - Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Choice Summer Movie Actor - Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Choice Summer Movie - Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer TV Show - Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor - Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf)

Choice Summer TV Actress - Holland Roden (Teen Wolf)

Choice Summer Song - “Despacito” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

Choice Summer Female Artist - Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist - Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group - Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour - Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman Tour

Sports

Choice Male Athlete - Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete - Simone Biles



Internet

Choice Female Web Star - Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star - Logan Paul

Choice Comedy Web Star - Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star - Jake Paul

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star - NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer - Ryan Ohmwrecker

Choice Twitter - Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Instagrammer - Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter - Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber - Jake Paul

Choice Muser - Baby Ariel

Choice Style Icon - Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie - Camila Cabello

Choice Male Hottie - Shawn Mendes

Choice Change Maker - Ariana Grande

Choice Video Game - Overwatch

Choice Dancer - Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model - Kendall Jenner