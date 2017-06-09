Teeter Young Gunz win again

The Teeter Young Gunz, 18U softball team recently won the Victory for Jesus Fellowship of Christian Athletes National Invitational Tournament. Members of the team include Olivia Herzog, Brittany Hilliard, Keyonna Caradine, Mary Kate Worthington, Laney Wallace, Brookelyen Cox, Coach David Hilliard, Kylah Clark, Octavia Caradine, Hannah Hunter and Coach Travis Worthington. As an added accolade, Coach Worthington will be inducted into the Arkansas USSSA Coaching Hall of Fame today, June 9 at the opening ceremonies of the Hiland Classic Tournament at the City of Colleges Ballpark in Conway.