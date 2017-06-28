The Ten Commandments Monument has been destroyed

Less than 24 hours after the completion of a Ten Commandments monument on the State Capitol, the monument has been destroyed. A 32-year-old man allegedly drove through the monument while filming himself.

The Ten Commandments Monument drew a lot of criticism from the ACLU, the Freedom From Religion Foundation and other groups who accuse the State of Arkansas of promoting one religion over another. The Arkansas Legislature recently rejected a proposal by the Church of Satan for a Baphomet Statue on Capital Grounds.

Photographs shared on social media show the monument to have been broken in half by the wreck.

This is a breaking story and information is still coming in.