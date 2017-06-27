Three CNN employees resign over fake news fiasco

Three CNN employees have resigned over a retracted story accusing a member of President Trump’s transition team of meeting with a Russian investor before the election.

According to reports, this story had only one anonymous source and CNN released a statement saying that it did not meet CNN’s editorial standards. CNN apologized to Anthony Scaramucci, the transition team member who was accused of meeting with the Russian investor.

The author of the sthory, Thomas Frank resigned, according to reports, as did the assistant managing editor in CNN’s Washington bureau, Eric Lichblau and the head of the investigations unit, Lex Haris.

Donald Trump has frequently accused CNN of putting forth fake news and the retraction has been seen as a major embarrassment to the network. Trump recently retweeted a meme sent by a follower, “FNN” for “Fake News Network.”