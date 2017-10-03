Tom Petty, lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, dead at 66

Tom Petty, age 66, was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon after being rushed to UCLA Santa Monica. EMT’s took him to the hospital after he was found in full cardiac arrest, according to reports, but medical technicians were not able to find any sign of brain activity and the decision was made to take him off of life support.

As lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Petty performed songs such as “Room at the Top”, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Don’t Do Me Like That.”

Conflicting early reports caused confusion, but Petty’s manager confirmed the musician passed away.