Trump at 259 to Clinton's 166 electoral votes
Monday, December 19, 2016
New Jersey's 14 electors formally selected Democrat Hillary Clinton for president on Monday, bringing her total to 166 — still behind Donald Trump and the number required to become president.
Trump's Electoral College total stands at 259, just shy of the 270 he needs to formally win the White House.
Solidly Democratic New Jersey awarded all of the state's Electoral College votes to the former senator and secretary of state.
