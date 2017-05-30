Trump honors fallen in Memorial Day address

President Donald Trump is offering the nation's "boundless" gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice paid by Americans in defense of the United States.

Trump dedicated his first Memorial Day address as commander in chief to a Cabinet secretary and two other families who lost loved ones.

The president participated in the somber, annual observance at Arlington National Cemetery. He recounted the stories of Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard as Byers' tearful parents and Horton's emotional widow looked on.

Trump also singled out for special mention Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The son of the retired four-star Marine general, Marine 2nd Lt. Robert M. Kelly, died in 2010 after he stepped on a land mine while on patrol in Afghanistan.