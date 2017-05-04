Trump signs "religious liberty" bill

President Donald Trump has signed a "religious liberty" order at a National Day of Prayer Event at the White House Rose Garden.

According to reports, the bill removes IRS penalties for religious organizations which take part in politics and allows faith-based organizations to opt out of certain Obamacare obligations, such as contraception.

Critics of the bill have also said the bill would allow for workplace discrimination against the LGBT. This concern is due to earlier drafts of the bill which were leaked and included a passage allowing organizations to refuse services due to "sincerely held religious beliefs" , and because of similar "religious liberty" bills across the nation which targeted the LGBT, including one signed by the current Vice President Mike Pence.

**Update. The bill's text has been released and doesn't appear to contain any language allowing LGBT discrimination.