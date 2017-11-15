Two arrested in Malvern on Wednesday in connection to Hot Springs murder

Press Release from Hot Springs Police Department.

On November 15, /2017, the Hot Springs Police Department in conjunction with Arkansas Community Corrections Response TEam, US Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, Malvern Police Department and the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department arrested Steven Wood, 42, of Hot Springs for First Degree Murder and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. Also arrested was Stephanie Shell, 21, of Malvern for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

Theses arrests are related to the murder of Cory Richardson on Oct. 23, 2017. Richardson's body was found at Greenwood Cemetery.

Both are being held at the Garland County Detention Center. Wood has a zero bond. Shell's bond is set at $25,000.