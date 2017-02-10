Two suspects arrested for Tuesday shooting on Red Wagon Road
Friday, February 10, 2017
Malvern, AR
Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash has announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Red Wagon Road in Glen Rose on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. One innocent bystander was wounded but not with life-threatening injuries.
Travis Ray Wilson, 25 of Benton, was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Actions, Battery First, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and Battery Third. His mother, 45-year-old Joana Jay Coffman, was charged with Terroristic Threatening. Wilson was held on $100,000 bond and Coffman was held on $5,000 bond.
