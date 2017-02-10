Two suspects arrested for Tuesday shooting on Red Wagon Road

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash has announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Red Wagon Road in Glen Rose on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. One innocent bystander was wounded but not with life-threatening injuries.

Travis Ray Wilson, 25 of Benton, was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Actions, Battery First, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and Battery Third. His mother, 45-year-old Joana Jay Coffman, was charged with Terroristic Threatening. Wilson was held on $100,000 bond and Coffman was held on $5,000 bond.