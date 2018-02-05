Ty Napper wins Sexy Legs contest

Ty Napper, with the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County, won the Malvern Area Kiwanis annual Sexy Legs Contest on Saturday, Feb. 3. For the contest, contestants collected donations and each dollar counted as a vote. Napper brought in $727.87.

The contest was astoundingly close. The runner up, Mike Burris, brought in $727 even.

From the contest and Chili Supper, Kiwanis raised a total of $3,941.76 for children in Hot Spring County.

