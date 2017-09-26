UPDATE Aircraft crash claims the lives of two Arkansas Guardsmen

CAMDEN, Ark.-Two Arkansas National Guardsmen died in an airplane crash at Camden Municipal Airport/Harrell Field in Camden, Arkansas, at 6:45p.m. Sept 25.

Dead is CW2 Rufus Ferron Brown, 42, of Arkadelphia, who is survived by his wife, Laura Brown and three children. Also dead is CW2 Justin Levon Ashley, 31, of North Little Rock, who is survived by his wife, Crystal Ashley and two children.

Brown was an UH-60 helicopter maintenance test pilot with the Bravo Company 2-285th Aviation Helicopter Assault Regiment, Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Ashely was an UH-60 helicopter pilot with the Bravo Company 2-285th Aviation Helicopter Assault Regiment, Camp Robinson, and North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Both service members were pronounced dead on the scene by the Ouachita County Coroner at 9:00p.m. Sept. 25 of blunt force trauma suffered in the plane crashed.

The two service members were in an off duty status. They were not performing in a military capacity.

There is an ongoing investigation to look into the cause of the crash. More information will be released as it becomes available.