UPDATE: Death of K9 Unit, Luky, definitely not heat related

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash said he is still awaiting detailed results on testing done on Luky, the K9 unit who died over the weekend, but he was told that Luky's death was definitely not heat related.

Luky was found dead over the weekend by his handler. The handler left Luky a bowl of food and water, and found him dead a few hours later when he came back to check on him. Luky was outside with shade. At the time, Cash said their best guess was that Luky's death was heat related, but initial testing shows this was not the case.