Updates from Mayor Weldon, 10-19-17

Construction for the new dressing rooms at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park and Resort is on schedule, said Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon. These dressing rooms are paid for 100 percent with grant money and no city money is being used.

These grants were obtained by the Ouachita River Park Commission, which obtained about $200,000 in grant funds. Weldon said the dressing rooms will probably cost about $160,000.

On the subject of grants, Weldon is also trying to obtain a grant from Arkansas Parks and Tourism for new bathrooms at Malvern City Park. Her proposal has already passed the preliminary stage and she will now go to Jacksonville on Oct. 26 to make a presentation.

Workers also finished correcting a huge drainage problem on Shady Lane, and Weldon said she had a meeting with an engineering company to discuss a master storm water plan and strategic plan to deal with the city’s drainage problems. In order to address the drainage and flooding issues, the City needs a study of what areas experience which problems and the best way to address these problems. Weldon said there was no plan in place when she took office.

The Malvern Street Department will host a public auction on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The location will be at 118 North Main Street.