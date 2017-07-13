Urgent need for volunteers at HSC Meals on Wheels

Volunteers are urgently needed to help with Hot Spring County’s Meals on Wheels. There are about 270 clients in Hot Spring County who, for medical reasons, can not leave their homes and depend on Meals on Wheels. Darlene Bryant, director of the Senior Center, said the current volunteer staff is stretched to the limit and more people are desperately needed.

Bryant said volunteers can work one day a week or one day a month as their schedules permit.

Home Delivery Meals Coordinator Nancy Prince said they deliver to about 700 meals a week in Hot Spring County. Various volunteers make deliveries Monday through Friday, and on Fridays they deliver extra meals to keep the client fed over the weekend.

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to people in Hot Spring County and most of the routs are in town. Volunteers must provide their own transportation (Bryant wanted to clarify that volunteers do not necessarily have to own their own vehicle as long as they are able to drive one). The Senior Center can’t reimburse for gas, but routes are in town and only last about an hour to about an hour and 20 minutes.

Those interested in volunteering may contact Nancy Prince at (501) 332-5374.