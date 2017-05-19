U.S. Highway 70 Lane Closures

Construction work on U.S. Highway 70 in Saline County requires lane closures, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

Beginning Monday, May 22, the contractor will be laying asphalt and closing the westbound passing lane on Highway 70 beginning a quarter mile west of 10 Mile Bridge to Stickley Lane (a quarter mile east of State Highway 88). Weather permitting; the westbound passing lane will be closed from May 22 to June 13. Traffic will be controlled using barrels.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes during construction, including U.S. Highway 270. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone at reduced speeds, and speeding fines double within the work zone.

This project (Job CA0610) is part of AHTD’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 17.5 miles of U.S. Highway 70 from I-30 in Benton (Exit 111) west to the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 Business in Hot Springs (Exit 6). The highway is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2018. More information on this $78.5 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @AHTD.