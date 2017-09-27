Vigil held for Suzen Cooper on Sept. 26

On the anniversary of the day Suzen Cooper went missing on Sept. 26 of last year, Cooper's family and friends held a vigil for her in front of the Hot Spring County Courthouse. Cooper's sister, Teena Latture, said Cooper's remains have still not been found. Latture said they will continue to look and continue to hope someone will come forward.

"We'll do this every year to honor her memory and we'll continue to fight for justice for Suzen," said Latture. "We urge anyone with information to contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office."

This is an open investigation and officials are still seeking information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office at (501) 337-7738.