Vigil for Suzen Cooper on Sept. 26

A candle light vigil will be held in honor of Suzen Cooper in front of the Hot Spring County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Organizers Teena Lature and Misty King call the vigil “Justice for Suzen” and intend to “Light the way for Suzen.”

Suzen disappeared September of last year. The investigation is ongoing.

For more information, please contact Lature at (501) 672-6731 or King at 732-1109.